Britain bans adult daughters of Vladimir Putin and Russian foreign minister – POLITICO

LONDON – Britain has approved the adult daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, in a coordinated move with Western allies.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office on Friday added Putin’s daughters Katerina Vladimirovna Tikhonova and Maria Vladimirovna Vorontsova and Lavrov’s daughter Yekaterina Sergeyevna Vinokurova to a list of Britons who were sanctioned by Russia for the deadly invasion of Ukraine.

All three will have their UK assets frozen and will not be able to travel to the UK or do business with British citizens or companies.

The FCDO said the sanctions were another show of global unity against Russia’s aggression. The US imposed sanctions on all three on Wednesday.

