Britain follows US in banning two adult daughters of Vladimir Putin. politics news

Britain has followed the US in banning two adult daughters of Vladimir Putin.

Foreign Office announces travel ban and asset freeze against Katerina Vladimirovna Tikhonova and Maria Vladimirovna Vorontsova.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s daughter, Yekaterina Sergeyevna Vinokurova, is also being targeted by measures designed to squeeze the “lavish lifestyle” of Mr.

image: Vladimir Putin and Putin’s ex-wife Lyudmila (centre of the photo) with daughters Katerina and Maria in 2002. photo: kremlin.ru

America has already approved In retaliation for atrocities in Ukraine, daughters of the Russian President and…