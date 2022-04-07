Britain’s father, named Mehrab Naziro, killed in Blue Mountains landslide

A British lawyer who died in a landslide with his nine-year-old son while on vacation in Australia has been named Mahrab Nazir.

Mr Nazir, 49, was traveling with his family to the Wentworth Pass area of ​​the Blue Mountains, a national park west of Sydney in NSW, on Monday when the incident took place.

His body and that of his son were recovered on Tuesday.

Mr. Nazir was a partner in the law firm Watson Farley & Williams and was based in its Singapore office.

The company said in a statement, “It is with the greatest sadness that we must confirm that our dear friend and colleague Mahrab Nazir, who is a partner at our Singapore office, passed away this week with his young son. Initially lost his life in a landslide in Australia.” Statement.

“We will remember and honor the Mahrab, however,…