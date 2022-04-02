Britain’s Maxwell will not be tried again in New York for sex crimes with Epstein

Former British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who pleaded guilty in late 2021 in New York to sex trafficking of minors on behalf of deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein, will not be tried again in a new trial as she has been demanding for three months.

“The defendant’s motion for a new trial has been rejected,” Manhattan federal court Judge Alison Nathan ruled Friday in accordance with a court order and made public by U.S. Justice.

