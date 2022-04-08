Britain’s Queen Elizabeth will miss the annual Maundy service

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth and Prince Andrew, Duke of York, arrive at a service of thanks to the late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey, in London, Britain, March 29, 2022. Reuters/Tom Nicholson

LONDON, April 8 (Reuters) – Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, who is facing some problems with her mobility, will not attend next week’s annual Maundy service, where the monarch usually sends pensioners before Easter in an ancient tradition. Distribute coins.

Elizabeth, who turns 96 later this month, will be represented by her son and heir Prince Charles and his wife Camilla at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on Thursday.

A palace source said the Queen was not committed to attending and…