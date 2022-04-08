Britain’s Queen Elizabeth withdraws from Maundy Day service

LONDON (AFP) – Buckingham Palace said on Friday that Queen Elizabeth II, 95, who suffers from mobility problems, will not attend next week’s Maundy Day service, which is usually a fixture in her annual calendar.

The monarch, who turns 96 next month, will be represented by his son and heir Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, it said.

The Queen, currently in her record-breaking 70th year on the throne, has not attended a high-profile event outside her homes except for a memorial service for her late husband Prince Philip last week as he Spent a night in the hospital last October.

Ill health, including a bout of covid, and…