Britain’s small businesses grapple with bureaucratic quagmire after Brexit

Before Brexit, it would have been a routine job for Netty Miles, a freelance event producer, to bring a touring exhibition to Brussels.

But since the UK ended free movement with Europe, life has become more complicated for Miles and required a team of three technicians to set up the exhibition, SundayIn which there is a 7 meter globe covered with dry snow.

Initially, Miles was told that his crew would “need to apply for”professional card“To work in Brussels. This would require a £250 medical exam, a £100 criminal record check and an interview at the Belgian embassy – all of which could take up to eight weeks.

The £40,000 collaboration was on the verge of being canceled when Miles found out, because Sun is a co-creation between an artist and a solar scientist, so…