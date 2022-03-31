British Airways is again in the grip of a ‘technical’ failure that has delayed flights. business News

British Airways has revealed that its flights have been affected by a “technical problem”, the latest in a series of IT problems plaguing the company.

“We are investigating and working hard to resolve a technical issue and apologize for the inconvenience.” B. A Said in the beginning.

It later confirmed: “We briefly experienced a technical issue this afternoon that affected our operations at Heathrow Terminal 5.

“It has now been resolved and we are resuming flight operations. We apologize to the customers who have been inconvenienced.”