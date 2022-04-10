British Army triumphs as Melrose Sevens wakes up to Covid

British forces came out on top as the Melrose Sevens returned after two years of COVID-enforced cancellations on a crisp spring afternoon at Greenyards yesterday [Saturday], Fiji’s speed and power-packed military team defeated fellow guest side Samurai (featuring some familiar names in former Selkirk and Heriot legend Callum Marshall and former Scotland Sevens winger Max McFarland) 26–14 in the final.

However, the tournament was not entirely dominated by guest sides. Hosts Melrose and Curry Sardar both advanced to the semifinals, with the Sardars notably lighting up the Greenyards and securing a surprise quarter-final victory over the co-optimistic side, which included some stars from the international sevens circuit, as well as a charming . Of…