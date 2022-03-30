British band ‘The Wanted’ lead singer Tom Parker dies of brain tumor at the age of 33

Tom Parker, the singer of the famous group “The Wanted”, lost his battle against cancer at the age of only 33.

British band “The Wanted” lead singer Tom Parker has lost his battle with brain cancer. According to information from The Sun, the 33-year-old star of the band is survived by his children Aurelia, two, and Bodhi, one, and his wife, Kelsey, 32.

“It is with the most heavy hearts that we confirm that Tom passed away peacefully with his entire family today. Our hearts are broken,” said his wife, Kelsey.

Tom Parker was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2020. Then he was told that he had only 18 months left to live…