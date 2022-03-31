British Gas and EDF Energy websites not working on last day to submit meter readings

British Gas, EDF Energy and other energy companies’ online services have stopped working on the last day for customers to submit meter readings.

The websites said that they are unable to accept meter readings through their websites or apps due to technical issues. Pages on the British Gas website loaded but it would refuse to accept readings, while EDF’s website said it was down to “necessary maintenance work” and it was “soon to be running again”.

Other energy companies were also facing similar problems. Shell Energy’s website was completely down, and customers reported problems with Scottish Power’s online services.

Customers in the UK have been advised by experts including Martin Lewis to ensure that their use is correctly logged…