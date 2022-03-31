British Gas, EON, SSE websites down on Meter Reading Day

The E.ON, Scottish Power, British Gas and SSE websites have crashed, according to customers attempting to submit meter readings.

A message on the British Gas website told customers it is “experiencing some technical issues which we are trying to resolve as soon as possible”. The message said customers can still submit readings but warned that “it may take a while to update your account with the meter readings you provided today”.

EDF Energy’s website also reported problems, apparently with several people trying to submit meter readings to their accounts. The EDF Energy main page was working, but customers were unable to log in when they clicked on the MyAccount page.

