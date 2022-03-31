British Gas website shuts down after customers submit meter readings – forcing company to send multiple texts

British Gas has been forced to repeatedly message customers after widespread problems with energy companies’ websites.

The provider’s online services – as well as much of the rest of the industry – were inaccessible at times on Thursday, as customers attempted to input their meter readings.

Customers were advised to do so as the price of gas and electricity would go up from April 1, and providing meter readings would mean avoiding unnecessarily paying those new, higher prices.

But the sheer number of people who attempted to do so broke many websites. This included British Gas, which showed error messages when people tried to input their readings.

British Gas then asked its customers to respond with their readings in an effort to overcome their…