British man fighting for Ukraine surrenders in Mariupol

According to reports, a British man fighting for Ukraine in the besieged city of Mariupol was forced to surrender on Tuesday after his unit ran out of ammunition – making him Russia’s first known British prisoner of war. became.

Aiden Aslin, 27, a member of the Ukrainian Navy, surrendered along with his unit during an intense attack from Russia that was suspected to have included phosphorus bombs or even chemical weapons.

“He called me and said they had no weapons left to fight,” said his mother, Ang Wood. told the bbc,

“I love my son. He’s my hero. He put up one hell of a fight,” she said, calling on British leader Boris Johnson to “take the [Russian President Vladimir] Putin down. ,

Aslin, a former care worker in Nottinghamshire who moved to Ukraine…