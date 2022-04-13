British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be fined over COVID lockdown parties

Updated April 12, 2022 at 12:55pm ET

London: Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office said on Tuesday that he would be fined after being accused of violating the rules of Kovid-19. lockdown parties in government offices. Treasury Chief Rishi Sunak will also be fined.

London’s Metropolitan Police force said earlier on Tuesday that they were issuing 30 more fixed penalty notices in relation to the “Partygate” scandal, which has angered many in Britain and prompted dozens of politicians and officials to investigate allegations that the government has violated it. own pandemic restrictions.

“The Prime Minister and the Chancellor of the Exchequer have received today information that the Metropolitan Police intends to release them …