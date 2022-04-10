British royal family pays tribute to Philip on first day of death

The British royal family took to social media on Saturday to mark the first anniversary of Prince Philip’s death. A video has been shared on the Royal Family account in memory of Queen Elizabeth’s husband.

This pertains to a video that was first shared on April 17, the day of Phillips’ funeral. In the film, photographs of the prince, his family and work are passed around, while Simon Armitage’s poem The Patriarchs is recited. The poet wrote that specifically for Philip.

Rajkumar passed away a year ago at the age of 99. According to British media, his relatives will remember him personally on Saturday. Philip was celebrated last month with a service at Westminster Abbey in London.