British royal family remembers late Prince Philip

LONDON (AP) – Queen Elizabeth II walked into Westminster Abbey through the side door on Tuesday, fulfilling her wish to attend a service of thanksgiving for her beloved husband, Prince Philip.

The monarch entered the church on the arm of her second son, Prince Andrew, then separated from her to walk in her seat alone, alleviating concerns about her health that had raised questions about whether she would attend. It was his first major public event in months, as unspecified mobility issues hindered his ability to move around.

Elizabeth, who had recently recovered from COVID-19, did not attend a Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey earlier this month, but continued with other…