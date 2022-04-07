British singer Ed Sheeran wins ‘Shape of You’ plagiarism case

According to Sami Switch’s lawyer (real name: Sami Chokri), “the similarity between the hooks of both songs was striking”. Along with another songwriter, Ross O’Donoghue, Switch sued Ed Sheeran. “They’re almost identical, so an ordinary, experienced listener might think one comes from the other,” said Switch’s lawyer. “It doesn’t prove it’s a copy yet, but it is an important starting point.”

A musical hook is a short piece of song or melody that is repeated and hooked like an earwig. For example ova-ova in the chorus of both songs. Listen and Compare: