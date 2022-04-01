British spy chief says Russian president underestimated Ukrainian defense and global response to war

The head of Britain’s spy agency says Vladimir Putin has described the difficulty of invading Ukraine as “largely wrong”, and that Russian soldiers are sabotaging their own military equipment as military morale is eroding.

He has warned that countries such as the UK, US and Australia could be targeted by Russian cyber attacks. He says China is currently supporting Moscow because of its plans for Taiwan.

Sir Jeremy Fleming gives an assessment during a speech at the National Security College (NSC) in Canberra on his visit to Australia.

The director of GCHQ said that the Russian government was beginning to realize that it had made a strategic miscalculation by launching the offensive, but an adviser to the Russian President…