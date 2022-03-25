British Summer Time 2022: Exactly when the clocks go forward this weekend

The clocks will go ahead for British Summer Time this Sunday – which means we’ll be missing an hour of sleep.

Every year, the clocks change between Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) and British Summer Time (BST). Switching to BST, also known as daylight saving time, means there is more light in the evening and less in the morning.

Despite these changes that take place every year, many people are often unsure about how we are going to set our clocks. A simple way to remember this is “spring forward, fall back,” which means we move the clocks forward in spring and backwards in fall/fall.

Now spring has finally arrived, you must be wondering when the clock is going to change, Mirror…