British Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak under pressure due to tax scam

Rishi Sunak, the British Chancellor of the Exchequer, is under pressure from his wealthy wife for legal tax evasion and her green card for the United States. Sunak, 41, is considered one of the most promising candidates to succeed current Prime Minister Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party, but his chances seem bleak. Sunak announced that he had his income statement examined by Christopher Geidt, Prime Minister Johnson’s adviser on ministerial interests.