Britney Spears (40) announces pregnancy on Instagram after years of compulsory contraception

Britney Spears is expecting a baby. The 40-year-old singer herself announced this via Instagram. Spears already has two children with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

“I lost too many pounds going on vacation to Maui and now they’re back. I wondered what was going on (…) and then I took a pregnancy test.” test result? Positive. Britney Spears wrote this in a message on Instagram.

The former pop star immediately adds in the same message that she didn’t feel well during her previous pregnancy and is happy that there are no taboos on the subject today.

Whether Spears is actually pregnant or just joking to bring up the topic of prenatal depression is unclear to many fans. After all, the singer even made reference to a so-called ‘food baby’ in the same Instagram post when someone seems to be pregnant because the stomach is full of food. “Real? I’m confused, are you…