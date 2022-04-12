Britney Spears announces her pregnancy – ThePrint

Washington [US]April 12 (ANI): Singer Britney Spears is expecting a child with fiance Sam Asghari.

On Tuesday, Britney took to Instagram and shared the good news with her fans and followers.

” So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby,” she wrote.

However, Britney confused fans as she mentioned in her caption that she was ‘a little food pregnant’ and had taken a pregnancy test after noticing that she had gained weight while on vacation.

“I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back… I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???’ My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly,” she quipped.

She also informed that she “won’t be going out as much” so the paparazzi cannot take photos of her for…