Britney Spears announces pregnancy: ‘Baby one more time’

Months after Britney Spears was released from conservatory she said was keeping her from having a third child, the pop star announced in an Instagram post on Monday that she was pregnant.

In an explosive testimony last year, Spears called the stereotype that governed her life for 13 years was “outrageous,” saying the people managing it had forbid her to take out her IUD so she could have another baby. could try.

“I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” Spears said in June. “I was just told the stereotype that I’m not going to be able to get married or have a child.”