Britney Spears announces pregnancy | CTV News

Britney Spears has shared that she and partner Sam Asghari are expecting a baby.

On Monday, Spears posted on verified instagram account That she had lost weight on her recent vacation to Maui, only to gain it back.

She wrote that Asgari told her she was “food pregnant.”

Spears wrote, “I tested pregnancy … and Uhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh

The singer said she “won’t go out that much” to stop the paparazzi from taking pictures of her pregnant, which they sell to make money.

She is the mother of two teenage sons, Sean and Jaden, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

