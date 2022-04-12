Britney Spears announces pregnancy, fiance Sam Asghari promises not to take fatherhood ‘lightly’

Pop star Britney Spears has announced that she is expecting her third child. The singer, who got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari in September, shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday. The development comes months after Britney’s 13-year-long conservatorship ended in November 2021. Britney has two sons–Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, who she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline. Also read: Judge dissolves Britney Spears’ conservatorship

Britney, 40, who had previously expressed her desire to have a family with fiance Sam, said she had taken a pregnancy test after her partner teased her about being “food pregnant”. “So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby,” she posted on the social media platform.

She said she “won’t be going out…