Britney Spears announces pregnancy months after judge ended stereotype

Singer Britney Spears announced she is pregnant with her third child by posting a message on Instagram, just months after a judge ended the 13-year tradition that controlled the pop star’s life.

key points: Spears’ pregnancy comes less than a year after a judge ended a 13-year stereotype that had restricted many aspects of her life.

Spears’ pregnancy comes less than a year after a judge ended a 13-year stereotype that had restricted many aspects of her life. The 40-year-old pop star also appeared to announce her marriage to Sam Asgarik

The 40-year-old pop star also appeared to announce her marriage to Sam Asgarik Spears has two teenage children from her previous marriage to former back-up dancer Kevin Federline.

Spears, 40, not only revealed her pregnancy, but also announced that she’s married to fiancé Sam Asghari, 28, calling him her “husband” in a Monday post.

Spears told how she noticed a change in her stomach, which she initially dismissed as weight gain.