Britney Spears wearing a black and white costume performing behind a blue and black stage with dancers nearby

Britney Spears announces pregnancy months after judge ended stereotype

Singer Britney Spears announced she is pregnant with her third child by posting a message on Instagram, just months after a judge ended the 13-year tradition that controlled the pop star’s life.

Spears, 40, not only revealed her pregnancy, but also announced that she’s married to fiancé Sam Asghari, 28, calling him her “husband” in a Monday post.

Spears told how she noticed a change in her stomach, which she initially dismissed as weight gain.


Read Full News