Britney Spears announces pregnancy on Instagram

Britney Spears said in an Instagram post on Monday that she is “having a baby” with her fiancé Sam Asghari.

Spears, 40, revealed her desire for more children less than a year ago, when she said she was unable to make her own birth control decisions while she was under a guardianship, which expired in November .

Spears said she took a pregnancy test when she noticed that her belly was “growing,” despite her recent weight loss after air travel. At first, Asgari joked that she was “food pregnant,” but Spears decided to take a test anyway.

“So I took a pregnancy test…and wrote uhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh”

A spokesperson for Spears did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Asgari declined to comment.

asghari later posted on his instagram accountnoting that…