Britney Spears announces pregnancy on Instagram

Britney Spears has announced on social media that she is pregnant with her third child.

In an Instagram post, the 40-year-old pop star said she had decided to take a pregnancy test after struggling to lose weight following a trip to the island of Maui in Hawaii, and had returned a positive result.

Britney Spears at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills in 2018.Credit:Invision

“I lost so much weight on my Maui trip only to gain it back,” Spears said. “I thought ‘Geez… what happened to my stomach?’

“My husband said: ‘No, you idiot is pregnant’. So I took a pregnancy test and uh, well… I’m having a baby.”

This will be the pop star’s first child with her finances, actor and fitness trainer Sam Asghari. The two met on the sets of a music video…


