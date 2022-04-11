Britney Spears announces she is pregnant 0:42

(CNN) — Britney Spears shared the news that she and her partner San Asgari are expecting a baby boy.



This Monday, Spears published in verified instagram account That he had lost weight before going on vacation to Maui, and then gained the weight back.

She wrote that Asgari told her she was “pregnant with food.”

“So I went in for a pregnancy test and… well, I have a baby,” she wrote.

The singer said that “she won’t go out as much” so that the paparazzi don’t take pictures of her during her pregnancy, which they sell for money.

Spears is the mother of two teenage sons, Sean and Jaden, who are her product…