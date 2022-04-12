Britney Spears announces she is pregnant

Britney Spears is pregnant, the 40-year-old pop star announced on Instagram on Monday.

Spears wrote in her post that soon after traveling to Maui with her fiancé Sam Asghari, she began to gain weight. She wrote“I did a pregnancy … and Uhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh

Months later pop star’s pregnancy news came Judge ends his 13-year guardianship After a highly publicized legal battle with Spears’ father. This arrangement meant that Spears had very limited control over her life and the decisions she could make—including her career, finances, and health. The singer was placed under his tutelage in 2008 after suffering from mental health issues.

In a blistering testimony last June, he Loss said…