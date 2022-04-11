Britney Spears announces she is pregnant

Britney Spears has confirmed that she is pregnant with her third child and has told fans, “I am having a baby.”

The 40-year-old pop star, who recently won her court case to break free from stereotypes of 13, is expecting a child with her partner, Sam Asghari.

Writing on Instagram, she said: “I’m having a baby… it’s growing! If two are in I might lose it.”

The singer has two sons, Jaden and Sean, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Spears previously talked about suffering from perinatal depression while she…