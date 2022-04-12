Britney Spears Announces She’s Pregnant: How Are Her Other Two Kids, Sean and Jaden, Today?

Britney Spears announced the good news on Monday that she is pregnant with her third child. This will be the pop star’s first child with her current partner, Sam Asghari, However, she already has two teenage children. they are Sean Preston, 16, and Jaden James, 15, both a result of her relationship with Kevin Federline.

Sean Preston Federline born in september 2005And a year later, came into the world jaden james, The father of these young men is Kevin Federline, a dancer who fell in love with a pop star. yes ok Brittany She was happy in her role as a mother, unfortunately she had to give up custody of the two little ones in 2007 due to suffering from a personality disorder, according to which she was diagnosed that year. ,