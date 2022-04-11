Britney Spears announces that she is pregnant: she will become a mother for the third time

singer Britney Spears announces she is pregnant And will become a mother for the third time. In a touching and honest post, with some shades of comedy, the pop princess told her followers that with her fiancée Sam Asghari, they would be parents, The baby will be the couple’s first child.
“I lost a lot of weight before my trip to Maui, only to gain it back. I thought ‘Please! What happened to my stomach?’ My husband told me, ‘You don’t get pregnant by eating!’ So I took a pregnancy test and well… I’m having a baby.”, he wrote in the publication. ,Four days later I was still increasing my food pregnancy because my belly is still growing! If there’s two here, I might lose my mind”, he continued in one voice…
