Britney Spears announces that she is pregnant: she will become a mother for the third time

singer Britney Spears announces she is pregnant And will become a mother for the third time. In a touching and honest post, with some shades of comedy, the pop princess told her followers that with her fiancée Sam Asghari, they would be parents , The baby will be the couple’s first child.

“I lost a lot of weight before my trip to Maui, only to gain it back. I thought ‘Please! What happened to my stomach?’ My husband told me, ‘You don’t get pregnant by eating!’ So I took a pregnancy test and well… I’m having a baby.”, he wrote in the publication. , Four days later I was still increasing my food pregnancy because my belly is still growing! If there’s two here, I might lose my mind ”, he continued in one voice…