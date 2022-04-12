Britney Spears confuses some people with Instagram pregnancy news. national entertainment

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears, less than five months after her conservatism ended, confused some fans on Monday when she posted on Instagram that she was pregnant, and apparently married.

“I lost so much weight going on my Maui trip, only to gain it back,” the pop star wrote in part Monday, alongside a photo of flowers and a cup of coffee. “I thought,” Geez … what happened to my stomach ??? “My husband said,” No, you stupid pregnant !!! “So I did a pregnancy test … and Uhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh …”

Spears – along with her liberal use of various emoji – did not name partner Sam Asghari as “husband” and said: “I …