Britney Spears experienced perinatal depression. What is it and how to get help

It appears that Britney Spears has announced she is pregnant with her third child in an Instagram post.
The singer, 40, describes gaining weight after a trip to Maui and thinking she was “food pregnant,” but said after taking a pregnancy test she found out she was “having a baby.”
The mum-of-two posted: “It’s hard because I had perinatal depression when I was pregnant… I have to say it’s absolutely horrible…
“Then women didn’t talk about it… some people considered it dangerous if a woman with a child inside her complained like this… But now women talk about it every day.”
Spears became engaged to fitness model partner Sam Asghari in September 2021, and the 13-year stereotype ended the following November.
She has two children, Sean Preston,…
