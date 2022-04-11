Britney Spears is pregnant | VAT News

Five months after being freed from her father’s guardianship, 40-year-old American pop star Britney Spears announced on Monday that she is pregnant with her third child.

“I took a pregnancy test… uh well… I’m expecting a baby,” she wrote on Instagram, her favorite channel of communication during her 13-year guardianship primarily used by her father, Jamie Spears. it was done.

After months of ups and downs, a Los Angeles court on November 12 decided to return control of her personal life to the singer by ending her guardianship measure, which she described as “disgraceful”.

At the end of June, who was revealed as a teenager by several hit…