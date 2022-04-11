Britney Spears is pregnant with her third child

Britney Spears has revealed that she is pregnant.

The Toxic singer shared the news in a post on Instagram, saying she got the test after partner Sam Asghari teased her about being “food pregnant.”

"So I took a pregnancy test…"

“After 4 days I got pregnant eating a little more.”

Giving an impassioned testimony in LA Court in June 2021, Spears revealed that she wanted to have another child with Asgari, but the stereotype she was subject to would not allow it.

“I want to be able to get married and have a child,” she told the court.

I was just told in guardianship that I would not be able to get married or have a child. ,

The pop superstar was cleared of controversial stereotypes in November…