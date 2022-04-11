Britney Spears is pregnant with her third child

Pop star Britney Spears has announced that she is pregnant with her third child.

The 40-year-old singer shared the news with a lengthy post on her Instagram this morning.

Getty/Alan Berezovsky Britney Spears shared the baby news on her Instagram this morning.

“I thought “Geez… what happened to my stomach???” my husband said “No, you’re pregnant idiot!! So I made pregnancy test … and Uhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh

This will be her first child with 28-year-old financier Sam Asghari. Spears has two sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Kevin Federline, ex-husband of Jaden James, 15.

In November, Spears was cleared of her 13-year-long stereotype. She talked about her father’s control over her and her body at the time, including being forced off birth control.

