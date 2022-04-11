Britney Spears is pregnant with her third child

Britney Spears is pregnant with her third child

Pop star Britney Spears has announced that she is pregnant with her third child.

The 40-year-old singer shared the news with a lengthy post on her Instagram this morning.

Britney Spears shared the baby news on her Instagram this morning.

Getty/Alan Berezovsky

Britney Spears shared the baby news on her Instagram this morning.

“I thought “Geez… what happened to my stomach???” my husband said “No, you’re pregnant idiot!! So I made pregnancy test … and Uhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh

This will be her first child with 28-year-old financier Sam Asghari. Spears has two sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Kevin Federline, ex-husband of Jaden James, 15.

In November, Spears was cleared of her 13-year-long stereotype. She talked about her father’s control over her and her body at the time, including being forced off birth control.

,


Read Full News