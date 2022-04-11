Britney Spears is pregnant with third child as pop star says ‘I’m having a baby!’

The toxic hitmaker already has two sons, Jaden and Sean, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

The now 40-year-old singer is expecting a child with Sam Asghari, who previously expressed hopes of starting a family with her fiancé.

She wrote on Instagram: “I’m having a baby… it’s growing! If two are there I might lose it.”

Her pregnancy comes 15 years after the birth of her second son.

In her announcement, the singer opened up about suffering from perinatal depression while pregnant before.

On the whole, she wrote: “I lost so much weight going on my Maui trip to gain it back… I thought “Geez… what happened to my stomach???”

“My husband said” no, you are pregnant idiot!!!” So I got the pregnancy test done… and…