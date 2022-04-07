Britney Spears should not be forced to cover her mother’s $663,203 legal bill related to the pop star’s now-defunct guardianship, her lawyer said in a tense court hearing on Wednesday that did not lead to a decision on whether Who will pay the hefty tab.

“Ms. Spears should not be burdened by what happened here,” attorney Matthew Rosengart told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penney. He argued that it was not his client’s fault that Lynn Spears’ attorneys were Obviously not getting paid unless Britney coughs up the cash.

“This is an exploitation of Britney Spears. She was not under the impression that she would have to pay these legal fees,” said Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor. He claimed that Lin had no legal basis for asking for the money and that he…