Britney Spears objected to paying Mother Lynn Spears’s legal fees

Britney Spears is objecting to her mother’s request to pay $663,202.84 in attorney fees, as well as her guardianship.

The objection is the latest step in the pop star’s ongoing and drawn-out legal battle. The singer’s attorney, Matthew Rosengart, filed new court documents ahead of Wednesday’s hearing — where no decision was made — asking a judge to deny Lynn Spears’ plea for her famous daughter to meet her huge legal bills. asked for.

“Britney Spears has been her family’s sole breadwinner for decades, supporting her entire family,” Rosengart said in a filing Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court.

“Lynn Spears Aand his lawyers demand payment of legal fees and Cost — from Britney Spears — over $660,000,” Rosengart’s filing…