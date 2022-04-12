Britney Spears partner Sam Asghari says he is looking forward to fatherhood after pregnancy news

Britney Spears partner Sam Asghari has revealed how excited he is to be a father, after the singer revealed that she is pregnant.

Asgari discussed the importance of starting a family in a recent post on Instagram, shared hours after Spears publicly announced her pregnancy. The couple, who got married secretly, have been together and engaged for over five years. last September,

“Marriage and children are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect,” the 28-year-old actor captioned a painting of a lion and lioness with his cub.

“Fatherhood is something I’ve always looked forward to and I don’t take [it] Lightly. This is the most important job I have ever done,” he said.

