britney spears pregnant again

American pop star Britney Spears is pregnant with her third child, she announced on Instagram on Monday. The pregnancy is special because the 40-year-old star was placed under guardianship for years due to mental problems, during which she says she was also forced to use contraception.

Britney Spears’ father’s guardianship over the singer ended last year after a judge intervened. And although the artist hinted at the time that she wanted another child, this pregnancy seemed unplanned.

In her Instagram post, she says that she was confused about what was happening to her body and wondered why she was gaining weight. And then, four days ago, she took a pregnancy test, which came back positive, she explained.

Britney Spears now wants to avoid the paparazzi and therefore will no longer be seen in public as much, she writes.