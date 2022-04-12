Britney Spears pregnant: Read Sam Asghari’s sweet reaction



Britney Spears is pregnant with her third child, the pop musician announced Monday.

in a long and enthusiastic instagram captionSpears joked that she and her fiancé Sam Asghari initially thought she might be “food pregnant” after gaining some weight in her belly.

Spears posted with a baby emoji, “So I did a pregnancy test… and uhhh well… I have a baby.”

“4 days later I got pregnant eating a little more… it’s growing!!! If there are 2 there… I might [lose] It … apparently won’t be going out as much because of pap getting the money… shot me… like they unfortunately already have.”

The “Lucky” hitmaker is expecting her first child with Asgari after first welcoming two boys – Sean Preston Federline, now 16, and …