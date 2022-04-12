Britney Spears pregnant, Sam Asghari breaks silence

LOS ANGELES — Britney Spears, less than five months after her guardianship ended, confused some fans on Monday when she posted on Instagram that she was pregnant, and apparently married.

“I lost so much weight on my Maui trip only to get it back,” the pop star wrote in part Monday, alongside a photo of flowers and a cup of coffee. “I thought “geez… what happened to my stomach???” my husband said “no, you’re pregnant idiot!!!” So I took the pregnancy test… and uhhhhh well… I’m done a baby. …”

Spears – with liberal use of various emoji – did not name fellow Sam Asghari “husband” and said: “I’m obviously not going out because my money is shot at me like they are, unfortunately. Already has.”

Although some,…