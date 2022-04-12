Britney Spears pregnant with third child, months after breaking free from her father’s control

Singer Britney Spears announced she is pregnant with her third child in a post on Instagram on Monday.

Spears, 40, not only revealed her pregnancy, but also announced that she’s married to her 28-year-old fiancé Sam Asghari, calling him her “husband” in the post.

Spears told how she noticed a change in her stomach, which she initially dismissed as weight gain.

“So I did a pregnancy test … and Uhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhlr.

The pop star also revealed how she suffered from depression during a previous pregnancy and now feels that women can more openly discuss their mental health while pregnant.

“This time I’m doing yoga every day!!! Spreading lots of happiness and love!!!” She wrote.

In June 2021, Spears filed a complaint in court…