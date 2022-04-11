Britney Spears pregnant with third child

Britney Spears has announced that she is pregnant with her third child Instagram post,

Britney Spears and fiancé Sam Asghari pictured in 2019. (source: getty)

The artist said that she took a pregnancy test after gaining weight after a trip to Hawaii, where she became thinner.

She said her fiancée Sam Asghari teased her about being “food pregnant”.

With her belly growing, Spears said she could “just let it loose” if she had twins.

Spears also said that she would avoid going out because of the paparazzi and spoke about her experience with perinatal depression in the past.

“It’s hard because I had perinatal depression when I was pregnant… I have to say, it’s absolutely terrifying,” she said.

“Women didn’t talk about it then… some people considered it dangerous if a woman…