Britney Spears reveals she is pregnant, expecting a baby with Sam Asghari

Britney Spears has revealed that she is pregnant with her third child.

poisonous The 40-year-old singer announced she is expecting a baby with her partner Sam Asghari on Instagram on Monday, where she revealed she took a pregnancy test after gaining weight following the pair’s recent vacation in Hawaii .

“I lost so much weight on my Maui trip only to gain it back,” wrote Spears, who Asgari, whom she referred to as her husband, suggested she marry in secret this year. She was “food pregnant”. “So I got a pregnancy test… and uhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh”

In the post, Spears then claimed she was expecting twins with the pop star, who shares 16-year-old sons Sean and 15-year-old Jaden with ex Kevin Federline, saying they had “a .. .