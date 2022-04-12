Britney Spears reveals she is pregnant with her third child

Brittany with her father, brother and mother in 2006. his parents separated
2002: Jamie Spears and Lynn Spears Divorce.
At the same time, Britney broke up with Justin Timberlake.
2004: Britney married Kevin Federline.
2005: Brittany and Kevin welcome their first child, Sean Preston Federline.
2006: Jaden James Federline, Brittany and Kevin’s second child, has been born.
2007: Brittany, battling a custody battle and split with Kevin, shaves her head and attacks a paparazzo’s car.
2008: Jamie Spears files for Britney’s protection, claiming she is not legal enough to make her own decisions.
Britney to a custody hearing as part of her split with Kevin Federline in 2008. Jamie Spears received guardianship in court in 2008
2009-2019: Read Full News