Britney Spears reveals she is pregnant with her third child

Brittany with her father, brother and mother in 2006. his parents separated

2002: Jamie Spears and Lynn Spears Divorce.

At the same time, Britney broke up with Justin Timberlake.

2004: Britney married Kevin Federline.

2005: Brittany and Kevin welcome their first child, Sean Preston Federline.

2006: Jaden James Federline, Brittany and Kevin’s second child, has been born.

2007: Brittany, battling a custody battle and split with Kevin, shaves her head and attacks a paparazzo’s car.

2008: Jamie Spears files for Britney’s protection, claiming she is not legal enough to make her own decisions.

Britney to a custody hearing as part of her split with Kevin Federline in 2008. Jamie Spears received guardianship in court in 2008

