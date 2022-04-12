Brittany with her father, brother and mother in 2006. his parents separated

Britney Spears reveals she is pregnant with her third child

2002: Jamie Spears and Lynn Spears Divorce.

At the same time, Britney broke up with Justin Timberlake.

2004: Britney married Kevin Federline.

2005: Brittany and Kevin welcome their first child, Sean Preston Federline.

2006: Jaden James Federline, Brittany and Kevin’s second child, has been born.

2007: Brittany, battling a custody battle and split with Kevin, shaves her head and attacks a paparazzo’s car.

2008: Jamie Spears files for Britney’s protection, claiming she is not legal enough to make her own decisions.

Jamie Spears received guardianship in court in 2008

Jamie Spears received guardianship in court in 2008

